UPDATE: The two boys reported missing have been found, Jackson County authorities said Tuesday night.
•••
Jackson County authorities are searching for two young boys in South Jackson.
Skyuler Sutton,10, and Luke Sutton,12, were last seeing the Harris Hills neighborhood in southern Jackson County.
Skyler has brown hair and Luke has blond hair, authorities said.
Call Jackson County 911 at 706-367-1911 if you see them.
