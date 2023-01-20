UPDATE (Saturday Jan. 21): The body found Friday night has not yet been identified, officials said. The white male victim was said to be 20-25 years old. Officials also said they don't believe he was killed at the scene on Holders Siding Rd. in Jefferson.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a scene in Jefferson where a body has been found.
The Jefferson Police Department responded to a call on Holders Siding Rd. between Benton Rd. and Long Farm Rd. around 6 p.m. Friday night. Unofficial reports indicated the body off a while male, possibly in his teens, was located on the road.
Officials have not released any details, but did post a request on social media Friday night for people to avoid the area due to an active investigation. The JPD also said there was no danger to the general public related to the incident.
