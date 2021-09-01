East Jackson Comprehensive and Jackson County high schools transitioned to virtual learning this week due to the impact of COVID. The two county high schools will have virtual learning for two weeks (virtual learning began Monday, Aug. 30).
Additionally, students across the Jackson County School System are required to wear masks beginning Monday, Sept. 1. The new protocol will be effect for one month.
(Students at several schools in the county — Maysville Elementary, North Jackson Elementary, East Jackson Middle and West Jackson Middle schools — were already required to wear face coverings due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks. That protocol had been in place since Aug. 23.)
Across the Jackson County School System, there were 234 new cases reported last week among students and staff.
Since the beginning of the school year, the district has had 628 cases.
•••
As of Friday, Aug. 27, the Jefferson City School System reported 42 active cases among students and staff. That's 0.9% of the student/staff population, up slightly from the week prior (0.8%).
•••
In the Commerce City School System, there were 44 active COVID cases on Friday, Aug. 27. That's up from the week prior when there were 19 active cases among students and staff.
The district announced some adjustments to the daily schedule at Commerce High School to help minimize opportunities for large gatherings. Beginning Monday, Aug. 30, students began reporting directly to their first block class instead of meeting in the lunchroom. CHS also eliminated ROAR time from the schedule, resulting in a later start time (8:20 a.m.). The school still opens at 7:20 a.m. and bus routes remain the same. The CHS football game against Athens Academy was also cancelled this week.
A dance at Commerce Middle School was also cancelled this week to "err on the side of caution."
COVID SPREAD CONTINUES ACROSS COUNTY
According to the Department of Public Health, there have been 1,040 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson County over the past two weeks.
The 7-day moving average in the county is 82 cases per day.
There was a spike on Aug. 28, with 124 new cases reported in the county on that day, the highest daily total since January. The highest peak was on Jan. 5 with 140 new cases reported on that day.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has had 10,620 COVID cases, the 7th highest county in the state per capita following Chattahoochee, Stewart, Whitfield, Miller, Toombs and Bacon counties. Jackson County was previously ranked 8th in the state, but surpassed Hall County this week.
Two more deaths were reported in the county this week, bringing the total to 147 since the start of the pandemic. There have also been 13 probable COVID deaths.
