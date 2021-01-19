The Covid vaccine is now available in Jackson County.
Starting Jan. 19, the vaccine is available at the county's two health department locations in Jefferson and Commerce.
You must have an appointment to receive the vaccine.
The number to the Jefferson office is (706)367-5204 and Commerce is (706)335-3895.
In addition to the health departments, some area grocery stores may soon offer the vaccine in their pharmacy.
The Ingles, Kroger and Publix chains are rolling out vaccine schedules, although it's unclear if any local stores are currently administering the vaccine.
No time slots appear on the Kroger registration website and the Publix location in Hoschton isn't on the list of stores giving the vaccine.
The Ingles store in Commerce is on that company's list. To register, you have to enter your name, date of birth and other info on the Ingles website, but no specific time slots are shown.
Those who register and are approved to get the vaccine at an Ingles store will get a call, according to the website.
Currently, vaccines are available for those who are first responders, healthcare workers and over the age of 65, Category 1a.
