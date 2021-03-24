The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and Governor Brian Kemp have announced the state will expand its COVID vaccine eligibility beginning March 25, to include all Georgians aged 16 and older.
Increased COVID vaccine supply and significant progress in vaccinating Georgia seniors, our most vulnerable population, allows the state to move forward and to ensure all vaccine doses are being put into arms.
To find a vaccination location or to schedule an appointment, log on to
or visit
to schedule an appointment at a GEMA mass vaccination site.
Important note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine approved for teens 16 and 17 years old.
Please schedule an appointment at CVS or Walgreens or at one of the GEMA mass vaccination
sites to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available.
