The Covid vaccine rate in Jackson County is finally moving up after having been among the worst in the state.
That change is largely due to the new vaccine injection location at the Jackson County Ag Facility, which opened. Feb. 10.
The county's numbers climbed rapidly after the new location vaccinated nearly 500 people on Feb. 17.
While the numbers have moved up, Jackson County still lags other area counties which have higher vaccine rates. Banks County has a rate three times Jackson's, as does Clarke and Hall counties.
As of Feb. 21, the county had administered 4,126 vaccines. Of that, 3,003 were a first dose and 1,123 were a second dose.
That put the county's rate per 100,000 people at 6,077.
Those numbers are in stark contrast to last week's data which showed the county had only vaccinated 3,063 people with a rate of only 4,512 per 100,000. Other nearby counties were far ahead of Jackson at that time.
Here are the rates per 100,000 for area counties as of Feb. 21:
Jackson: 6,077
Banks: 20,440
Barrow: 7,052
Clarke: 22,721
Franklin: 16,225
Hall: 23,116
Madison: 6,923
Oconee: 7,851
CASES DECLINE
Meanwhile, the number of new positive cases continues to decline in Jackson County as it has around the state and nation.
As of Feb. 22, the county saw its 7-day average drop to 14.1 per day. That's down from a high of 100 per day on Jan. 11.
The percent of tests coming back positive has also gone down to 13.7% over a seven day average, a decline from a high of 32% on Jan. 4.
But Covid deaths remain high with a total of 117 people in Jackson County having died from the virus.
January was the county's deadliest month so far with 30 deaths reported. So far, February has seen 21 deaths.
