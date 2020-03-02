The Nicholson City Council denied a variance application at Monday night's (March 2) city council meeting.
Linda O'Reilly, 221 Cabin Creek Drive, sought a variance to the Nicholson Zoning Ordinance to authorize an additional building on her property of 2.74 acres for a hair salon business. The mobile home, which had already been moved onto O'Reilly's property and is in use, wasn't permitted by the city.
After a planning commission public hearing Feb. 25 and a public hearing before the city's work session Feb. 27, the council voted 3-1 to deny the application, going along with the planning commission's recommendation, as well as the city planner's.
Mike Barfield, Dusty Durst and Thomas Gary voted to deny. Lamar Watkins voted in opposition.
"I'm really sorry that Nicholson doesn't recognize that I've been here a good while and couldn't help me out for a few more years," O'Reilly said during the public comment portion of the March 2 meeting. "And I'm really disappointed. I've put a lot of time and effort in this new building."
Mayor Jan Webster responded: "We do have zoning and one reason we have zoning is so it is fair for everybody. There's nobody that gets special treatment. There's nobody that is overlooked. It is all the same for everybody."
O'Reilly has lived in Nicholson since 1987, operating a hair salon out of her home for over 25 years.
In other action at the March 2 meeting, the council:
- unanimously approved that municipal codes will go online for residents to see. The annual fee will cost the city $695 to keep the codes online.
- voted 3-2 to deny an increase in the city's scholarship fund from $1,000 to $2,500 for East Jackson students. The vote was split 2-2 with Barfield and Durst for, Gary and Watkins against. Webster broke the tie, voting to keep the scholarship the same. East Jackson students who live within the city limits are the city's first choice for the scholarship.
