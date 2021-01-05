The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission approved a request on Jan. 4 to allow a previously-approved apartment complex to be four-stories rather than three.
The move is mostly a technical change to accommodate a basement in the building which according to city code is defined as a story of a building. Without a variance, the project would have exceeded the maximum number of stories allowed.
Although the buildings are compliant with height regulations, the basements are identified by the city as a story. City regulations allow a maximum of three stories per unit.
The apartment project is located on Concord Rd. behind Burger King off of Hwy. 129 near I-85.
The Jefferson City Council will have the final say on the variance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.