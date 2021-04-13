A variance request by a developer in Arcade was met with no support at a meeting of the Arcade City Council on April 12.
River Meadows developer Brandt Bentley wanted an extension on the time to build out some amenities for the subdivision, one of the requirements put in place when the project was approved.
Bentley wasn't at the council meeting.
The town's attorney said the variance request's paperwork and advertising requirement hadn't been met, so the council couldn't take any action.
“We will consider this matter disposed of until such time as he files a request for rezoning,” said Mayor Doug Haynie.
In other business, the Arcade council:
● heard a report from Arcade Police Chief Randy WIlliams that seven people were transported to the hospital last month from car accidents at the intersection of Hwy. 82 South and Hwy. 129. The city plans to install a turning arrow at the red light of this intersection once the Georgia Department of Transportation gives a permit to do so.
● approved a business license request by Christopher Becker to operate Becker's, LLC. Becker grows organic vegetables and will be selling them at the local farmer’s market.
● approved a business license request by Ronnie Kinsey to operate Kinsey Refrigeration & Fleet Maintenance, which will serve as a mobile service catering to refrigeration trucks.
