Due to a growing number of zoning variance requests, the City of Commerce is looking to review and possibly change some of its regulations.
An increase in requests for in-law suites, pool houses and carriage houses, caused the council to direct city staff to review regulations of such structures during its Oct. 5 work session meeting.
Among the variance requests that sparked the discussion was one to convert a detached garage at a home on Willow St. into a living space to take care of an elderly family member. City regulations require that detached space be connected to the home, but that isn’t possible because of the A frame design of the main structure and the location of the detached garage.
Another issue the city faces when approving such requests is how to guarantee the structure is converted back to its original use in the future.
VARIANCES
Among the variances and zoning issues reviewed by the council were those from:
• Betty and Tom Rogers, Lathan Road, for a setback variance from 25 ft. to 20 along with a reduction of a stream buffer. The city currently enforces the state stream buffer of 25 ft. with an additional 50 ft.required by the city. With the required stream buffer and 25 ft. side setbacks, the narrow odd shaped lot is virtually unbuildable by R-1 zoning standards. The planning commission is recommending the council approve a side setback variance from to 20 ft. and a stream buffer reduction to 25 ft. to match state requirements.
• Mike Malerba for a setback variance to reduce side setbacks in a proposed residential development on Mount Olive Road from 25 ft. to 15 ft. The developer is not altering the layout of the 51-home development by changing lot sizes or the size of the houses. City manager James Wascher recommended the city review the material being used for construction of the homes. Currently, use of wood, brick, stone or cement siding is allowed. “If we are going to have more homes in tighter spaces, we probably need to look at restricting that even more to something that is not more susceptible to catching fire” said Wascher.
• Rebecca Tapp to construct an above ground pool at 143 Minish Drive. Ms. Tapp began construction of the pool prior to receiving a permit or requesting a variance and the pool was placed in the side yard. Swimming pools must be placed behind the rear line of the home according to city codes. The planning commission is recommending denial of the request. If the council votes to deny Ms. Tapp’s request, the pool will have to be taken down and moved.
• Aaron Veal for a reduction of the required lot size to operate an automobile sales lot at 697 South Elm Street from 1.5 acres to 1.08 acres. The planning commission is recommending denial of the variance since the lot size is insufficient to support the proposed use.
• Ridgeland Land Planning withdrew a request for annexation and rezoning of 43.309 acres located on Haggard Road. Wascher said the applicant needs more time to work out easements, utilities and road access before moving forward with the project.
In other business, the council:
• is considering approval of amendments to the FY 2020/2021 budget in order to have a balanced budget as required by state law.
• is considering a request for retail sale of beer and wine at the Texaco Food Mart located at 614 South Broad Street.
