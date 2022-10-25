David Prince, a veteran who served in several military branches, recently celebrated his 99th birthday at the Manor Lake Assisted Living Home in Hoschton.
Ron Micuch and Kim Koenig of Cresswind Veterans recognized his service at the birthday celebration on Oct. 22.
They presented him with a certificate of recognition, a challenge coin, a rare “ruptured duck” lapel pin and insignia given to World War II veterans and an Army blanket.
“He not only served his country and helped shape the world we live in today, but he’s part of what has been called the Greatest Generation and he’s very representative of that,” Micuch said.
Prince served in the Army in 1942-1946, Naval Reserves in 1950-1954 and Air National Guard in 1954-1968. He served during WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
He also worked for the Atlanta Police Department.
He still participates during retirement through mail and donations to the American Legion and charities that help wounded veterans; support for his political party; and prayer for his country.
“It’s what you’re supposed to do,” Prince said about his service. “You’re supposed to take care of [your country].”
