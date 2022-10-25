David Prince, a veteran who served in several military branches, recently celebrated his 99th birthday at the Manor Lake Assisted Living Home in Hoschton.

Ron Micuch and Kim Koenig of Cresswind Veterans recognized his service at the birthday celebration on Oct. 22.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.