Waste Pro has announced that Mike Viers has been promoted to Division Manager in Athens.
Viers began his career in solid waste 24 years ago as a helper. He continued to learn the business, working his way up to operations manager in just five years. In 2015, Waste Pro acquired the company Viers was working for, and he has been with Waste Pro ever since.
As Division Manager, Viers will manage all aspects of operations, budgeting, hiring and training through the Athens division, including the newly acquired service area of Winder. The division currently has approximately sixty-five employees who operate 35 trucks and serve 35,000 residential and commercial customers in a 15-county area.
Viers shared what he enjoys most about Waste Pro – the company’s industry knowledge and the willingness to share that knowledge with fellow Waste Pros to help each other and the team succeed. He turned his commitment to Waste Pro into a family affair, having hired his father 15 years ago, who still drives for the division, and his son, who graduated from Waste Pro’s Co-Heart driver program and is currently an ASL driver there also.
“Mike is a dynamic leader that will foster growth and continue providing the high level of service our customers know and expect from the Waste Pro brand," Regional Vice President Mike McGann adds.
