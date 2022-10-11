Jefferson High School senior Elijah DeWitt, who was killed in a shooting last week in Gwinnett County, was remembered during a somber vigil Monday night at Southside Church. Between 600-700 people — many were students from Jefferson High School and Prince Avenue Christian School where DeWitt had attended school — packed the church, overflowing out the doors.
Several of DeWitt's friends spoke during the vigil about him.
"He gave 100% in everything he did regardless of adversity and his work ethic influenced everyone around him," said Ethan Christian, a PACS student who had played football with DeWitt.
Another PACS student talked about DeWitt's big personality.
"Let me tell you, he hated country music," said the student who told a story of how he'd turn on county music in his car just to goad DeWitt.
"He was by far the funniest person I ever met," he said.
Another PACS student, Sammy Dixon, told how DeWitt would wait on him after football practice.
"He was a great dude, one of the best I ever met," Dixon said.
He also spoke of DeWitt's football prowess.
"My god, to watch that kid play on the football field, he was a beast, unlike anything I've ever seen," Dixon said.
Jefferson High School football quarterback Max Aldridge also spoke about his teammate and friend while wearing several items of clothing that had belonged to DeWitt. He said he was wearing the pair of shorts DeWitt was supposed to have worn on the first day of school this year, but instead DeWitt showed up in a pink jumpsuit.
Aldridge said DeWitt had talked of wanting to start his own clothing business in the future.
"He obviously loved his clothes even though everyone told him he shouldn't wear this or that, he was confident with everything he did, no matter if it was sports, school, clothes — anything," Aldridge said.
He said that DeWitt would always "go all out" in athletics, even during an informal game of soccer in the yard.
"He's always been a beast," Aldridge said.
Aldridge said DeWitt loved rap music and would play songs "nobody had ever heard of before."
"He'd tell me the craziest ideas, most of the time they weren't the best of ideas, but I'm glad I went along with them sometimes — he showed me some good times," Aldridge said.
Aldridge was with DeWitt on Wednesday before the shooting. He said that after their football practice, he, DeWitt and two others had gone to play golf at Pine Hills Golf Course near Winder.
"Elijah was better than all of us," he said.
After playing golf, the four went to Aldridge's house to play video games. Aldridge said he fell asleep and DeWitt left the house.
"He left before I could say goodbye," Aldridge said.
DeWitt's girlfriend of four years, Bailey Reidling, also spoke to the packed room.
"Ever since I first met him, his smile felt like home," she said. "His hug felt as safe as my daddy's."
She said DeWitt was protective of her.
"Sometimes it drove me crazy, but I loved it," she said.
She also spoke of DeWitt's "out there outfits" and of how many people only knew him from the football field or basketball court, but that he was more than just those things.
"He was a giver that never needed any attention," she said.
After the comments about DeWitt, the crowd watched a slide show of photos from his life, many of his athletics and with friends and family.
Pastor Jeff Williams then lit a candle and spread the flame to the crowd who were also holding candles in DeWitt's memory.
"So many of you have stories," Williams said. "But that's what life is, a big story... there's healing in telling stories."
