In an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many communities, including Jackson County, are shutting down schools, sporting events and public gatherings.
Starting on Thursday, March 12, a cascade of national and state events led a number of quick decisions by officials to try and slow a potential virus epidemic.
One result has been that area grocery stores were slammed Thursday night and Friday with many staple goods being in short supply.
Here is a list of the known local closings as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 13:
• The Jackson County Senior Citizens Center will close Monday, March 16 and be closed until March 30. Officials are working to expand the center's meals-on-wheels deliveries to serve all the center's regular visitors who come there to eat.
• Jackson County 4-H has canceled all specialty clubs, competitive team practices and other educational programming starting Monday, March 16 to March 30
• Jackson County School System (including a job fair scheduled for March 14 and sporting events involving the school). Schools are slated to be closed through March 30.
• Commerce City School System (closed through March 20, then the situation will be looked at again.)
• The Jackson County Parks and Recreation activities have been canceled March 16-March 28.
• University System of Georgia (most area colleges along with some private colleges such as Brenau)
• Jefferson's American Legion Post meeting that had been scheduled for March 17.
• The Jackson County Republican Party Convention scheduled for March 14 has been changed and shortened. "We will have a skeletal staff to assist with recording the names of those who arrive and express an interest in being a delegate," officials said. "If you would like to be a delegate to the District or State conventions, you may call TJ at (706) 296-4570 and provide him your name before 8:00 AM Saturday March 14th."
• Athens Tech has extended spring break until March 23.
• Braselton Municipal Courts for March 17 and April 7 have been cancelled.
• Chateau Elan has canceled its St. Patrick's Day Festival set for March 14.
Other area institutions are also looking at closing or altering their schedules.
