Many construction sites are exempted from Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter-in-place orders and continue to work around the state.
But one subcontractor on the massive SK Battery site in Commerce says he's afraid for his crews' health at the site.
The subcontractor, who wanted to stay anonymous due to the sensitive nature of his complaint, said that although the general contractor for the project does check some sub's temperature when they check in for work each day to screen for CVOID-19, crews continue to work close together with minimal social distancing.
"I have been concerned about the safety of my field crews on this site due to the number of people in close proximity," he said. "My crew members are concerned about their potential exposure to COVID-19."
The sub said he'd hoped the governor's shelter-in-place order would slow the work schedule down, but it hadn't.
"I was hoping that Governor Kemp’s order (shelter-in-place) would cause them to take a pause, revise their timelines, slow down and attempt to keep work crews from being on top of each other," he said.
Lunch breaks are also a problem, he said.
"There are several hundred people working in and around the main building. It is not possible for them to stay apart, and no one is trying or paying attention to the issue. At lunch time they pour out of the building and sit shoulder-to-shoulder. We have to coordinate with a lot of people on site and no one allows 6 ft. (social distancing). I can’t speak to all of their spatial requirements when they are doing their tasks, but I know at lunch it’s thick with workers around the building."
The sub said the problem isn't being addressed by one of the project's general contractor, ClayCo.
"I think the biggest thing is that the GC is not managing different subs to make an effort to give them space," he said. "Everyone is on full blast at the same time and in each other’s way. That’s been how it’s been since the beginning. There are hundreds of people mingling freely inside and outside the buildings daily. No one seems concerned."
But a spokesman for ClayCo said the firm had taken steps to address the health issues at the site from COVID-19.
"Several weeks before the governor’s stay-at-home order was issued, Clayco developed a workplace policy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Anthony J. Johnson, ClayCo president, industrial business unit. "Measures being implemented for the work under Clayco’s contract on the SK Battery project include additional onsite signage and education of workforce, temperature reading of employees, social distancing measures such as separate break areas and separation of Clayco’s workers from the workers in the other two prime contractors' responsibility, and the distribution of personal hand sanitizer bottles to Clayco’s workers onsite."
According to the firm's training manual to deal with the virus, subcontractors are supposed to have no more than one person per 40 square feet of space at the construction workplace and they are supposed to maintain a 6 ft. distance.
ClayCo is one of three main contractors at the site. Johnson said the firm's part of the work would soon be finished and his company would no longer be working at the site.
