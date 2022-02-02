Visiting Angels, in Hoschton, recently announced that it received the 2022 Best of Home Care “Top 100 Leader in Experience Award” from Home Care Pulse. This award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is only awarded to 100 home care businesses in North America.
Visiting Angels finished third in the top 100 across the entire country. Recipients must consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics.
To qualify for this award, 10% of Visiting Angels’ clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Visiting Angels received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Visiting Angels management team set goals to reach the highest level of experience possible.
“This award is extremely important to our organization as it demonstrates our culture of 'Caring for Our Community, Changing Lives,'" said Thom Price, president of Visiting Angels. "Our caregiver TEAM is outstanding and the care they provide our clients is, demonstrably, the best in the country. We strive to continuously improvement and Home Care Pulse is a valuable tool in our quality improvement process."
The Best of Home Care – Top 100 Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse leaders hope that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
“At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” said Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. “When we see agencies like Visiting Angels in Hoschton, that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we’re on the right track. This organization has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”
To find out more about Visiting Angels, visit www.VisitingAngels.com/Hoschton or call 678-682-7444.
