The Jackson County government has officially called for a SPLOST 7 vote in November. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners made the official call at its July 18 meeting.
If approved by voters on Nov. 8, the SPLOST would continue a 1-cent sales tax for the county and its cities for another six years. The funds from SPLOST can only be used for capital projects and to retire debt related to capital projects.
The sales tax is expected to bring in $126 million over six years.
Each town has set its own list of priorities of how they plan to spend their share of the funds, which are split based on population.
Transportation needs and parks and recreation are major parts of the SPLOST in almost every town and with the county government, a response to growth pressures local communities are facing.
Another highlight of how the funds are expected to be used is $16 million set aside to go toward a new county administrative building slated to be built across from the courthouse.
The following is a breakdown on how much each jurisdiction is slated to receive from the SPLOST:
• County government (does not include school systems) $76.7 million
• City of Arcade $2.7 million
• Town of Braselton $6.1 million
• City of Commerce $10.7 million
• City of Hoschton $3.8 million
• City of Jefferson $19.1 million
• City of Maysville $1.2 million
• City of Nicholson $2.6 million
• City of Pendergrass $2.4 million
• City of Talmo $394,100
