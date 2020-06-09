Voting across Jackson County appeared to be mostly smooth on Tuesday as people lined up to cast ballots on the last day for the June 9 elections.
The election, which had been delayed from May due to the widespread virus outbreak, had a slew of local, state and federal candidates on Republican and Democratic primary ballots.
In addition, the presidential preference primary, which was delayed from March, was also being held, although the outcomes of those are predestined with incumbent Donald Trump topping the Republican ticket and Democrat Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee.
Because of the COVID virus, state and local elections officials promoted absentee balloting this year, sending out request forms to every voter. That had several thousands of people in Jackson County voting absentee this year, a huge increase from the normal level of a couple of hundred absentee voters.
But the large number of absentee ballots also created headaches for local elections officials.
On Tuesday afternoon, elections director Jennifer Logan took call after call from the election's office from the county's four voting precincts where officials had voters show up with an absentee ballot, but wanting to vote on the state's new voting machines instead. Those absentee ballots had to be vetted by Logan, who had to confirm the status of each one to make sure someone wasn't voting twice.
In a neighboring room at the county elections office, about nine people sat around a long table, opening absentee envelopes and organizing the ballots to be counted.
At a nearby table, another group of poll workers checked the paper ballots for problems — tears, over-voting (more than one vote in a race), and other technical problems. In some cases, "bad" ballots had to be recreated by the poll workers so they could be processed and counted.
Polls will close across the county at 7 p.m., but the vote-counting is expected to go on deep into the night.
