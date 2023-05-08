The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce recently helped celebrate the grand opening of Vulcan Materials Company’s Jackson County Quarry on Valentine Industrial Parkway.
“This is an exciting and important day for the future of Vulcan and Jackson County,” said Brian Pace, President, Vulcan Materials East Division. “This facility will safely and responsibly supply the market with high-quality construction aggregates. Together we’ve restored an important economic engine that will help build and strengthen the local economy for decades to come.”
Vulcan Materials has operations across the country and is well established in Georgia. It currently operates 42 production and distribution facilities in Georgia, eight of which maintain Wildlife Habitat Council certification. The company employs 1,093 people in Georgia and supports 36 employees and retirees living in Jackson County.
Among the attendees to celebrate Vulcan’s investment in the county were State Senator Frank Ginn, State House Representative Emory Dunahoo, Jackson County Chairman Tom Crow, Jackson County Commissioner Marty Clark, Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum and Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Jim Shaw.
“It is our mission at the Chamber to create the type of community-business partnerships that we see on display here at Jackson County Quarry today,” said Shaw. “Congratulations to Vulcan for this achievement. We look forward to working with you in the County for years to come.”
“If you drive on it, live in it, learn in it, work in it—you get the idea—you’re using construction aggregates,” said Barry Lawson, Project Manager, Vulcan Materials East Division.
