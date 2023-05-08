Vulcan opens quarry

Shown at the recent Vulcan quarry grand opening are (L to R); Barry Lawson-Project Manager-Vulcan Materials; Emory Dunahoo, State Representative; Frank Ginn, State Senator; James Gaines, Plant Manager Vulcan Materials; Brian Pace-President, Vulcan Materials East Division; Tom Crow, Jackson County Commission Chairman; Marty Clark, Jackson County Commissioner; Janis Mangum, Jackson County Sheriff; and Jim Shaw, Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce.

The  Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce recently helped celebrate the grand opening of Vulcan Materials Company’s Jackson County Quarry on Valentine Industrial Parkway.

“This is an exciting and important day for the future of Vulcan and Jackson County,” said Brian Pace, President, Vulcan Materials East Division. “This facility will safely and responsibly supply the market with high-quality construction aggregates. Together we’ve restored an important economic engine that will help build and strengthen the local economy for decades to come.”

