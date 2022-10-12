Political action committees supporting U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker released ads Tuesday accusing each other of domestic violence.
Warnock’s ad, funded by the Democrat-aligned PAC Georgia Honor, features the words of Walker’s son, Christian, a Republican activist who lashed out at his father last week following a media report alleging Walker had paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion in 2011.
Walker showed up at his ex-wife’s home with a gun and refused to leave, the younger Walker said.
“[Herschel Walker] threatened to kill us and had us move six times in six months running from [his] violence,” the ad’s narrator went on, quoting charges Christian Walker leveled at his father Oct. 3 in a social media thread.
Walker’s PAC, 34N22, countered Tuesday with an ad showing recently uncovered Bodycam footage of Warnock’s ex-wife during a domestic violence altercation in March 2020.
Ouleye Nodoye is shown in tears accusing Warnock of running over her foot with his car.
“Warnock ran over his wife with his car, refused to pay child support, and neglected the terms of his divorce,” 34N22 spokesman Stephen Lawson said. “He continues to throw stones in a glass house, and his blatant hypocrisy will now be on full display for Georgia voters.”
The dueling ads come just days before Walker and Warnock are due to meet in what apparently will be the only debate of the campaign. The two will share the same stage Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in Savannah.
