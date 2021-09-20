Walton has sold the first phase of land within a 70-acre parcel to Fischer Homes who plans to build 139 single-family homes in Braselton over the next three years.
Walton announced the closing sale of the first phase of land which consists of 11 acres within a three-phase takedown based on Fischer Homes’ exit-focused agreement with Walton. Fischer Homes plans to build a total of 49 single-family homes in this first phase that will be available to the market in the second quarter of 2022, and a total of 139 homes in the coming years.
The property is within a master-planned community named The Reserve at Liberty Park located at 1010 Liberty Park Drive. In addition to the homesites, a portion of the 70 acres of land will be preserved as Jackson County conservation land and will not be developed.
“The Reserve at Liberty Park is an outstanding gated community nestled in Jackson County on the edge of metropolitan Atlanta," Walton’s Senior Vice President for Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, Anthony Sparrow, said. "This is a quaint area that is highly desirable for many. It is a pleasure to be working with Fischer Homes on this project and we look forward to continue to support them as they move forward with home development.”
The new homes at the Reserve at Liberty Park will feature Fischer Homes’ Designer Collection which includes a two-story, five-level and first-floor owner’s retreat. A variety of exterior styles will be available including the new Modern Farmhouse design, as well as Coastal and Western Craftsman. Home buyers may also choose from hundreds of personalization options at the builder’s Lifestyle Design Center. The anticipated 139 homes with this new development will add to the 65 homes Fischer Homes has sold since the opening of the Reserve at Liberty Park in the spring of 2016.
"Finishing the Reserve at Liberty Park community is an extension of Fischer Homes and Walton’s relationship both in this community as well as working together on additional future communities," Fischer Homes Market President, Doug Cohen, said. "We have enjoyed working with Walton who does an excellent job finding desirable locations for residential development, then working with the builder community in a manner that is advantageous for both companies."
