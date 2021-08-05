Walton Global has sold Phase 2 of The Reserve at Baker’s Farm to D.R. Horton. Phase 2 is expected to include 178 new single-family homes.
Baker’s Farm is a 178-acre established community located in Braselton, within Jackson County. The Walton property at Baker’s Farm includes an existing farmhouse-style clubhouse that serves as the hub of the community, a putting green, tennis courts, pool and play area.
“The Atlanta metro area is on a growth trajectory, and we are pleased to support D.R. Horton in bringing new homes to accommodate this growth," Anthony Sparrow, Walton’s General Manager of Tennessee and Georgia said. "Walton is continuing to buy and sell properties that can deliver residential lots to serve the high demand for new homes in greater Atlanta.”
Walton’s exit-focused residential option agreements are structured so the land is taken down in phases providing just-in time inventory to homebuilders.
“We are appreciative of our continued relationship with Walton Global and are looking forward to developing and building in the Baker’s Farm community," Tim Arnold, D.R. Horton’s Atlanta West Division President, said. "D.R. Horton has built and sold many homes in Braselton, and we are excited to be part of this highly amenitized community. We expect to build a combination of ranch and two-story homes to satisfy the needs of both family and empty nester buyers.”
Walton currently has more than 11,000 acres under management in the Atlanta market and is actively pursuing additional transactions in the metro area.
