Plans for two warehouses totaling over 1.5 million square feet to be located on Old State Rd. in Pendergrass have apparently been abandoned.
Whoville Partners asked that its request for a map amendment for an industrial rezoning of 197 acres be withdrawn from the agenda of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at its March 21 meeting. The BOC had tabled action on the request earlier in March at the request of developers.
Area residents had opposed the warehouse plans and the county's planning staff and planning commission recommended denial of the request due to environmental and traffic concerns.
In other zoning action on March 21, the BOC:
• approved rezoning 6 acres at 10447 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, from A-2 to A-R to divide the property.
• approved a map amendment for 2 acres at 4608 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, for commercial use.
• denied a map amendment for 16 acres at 9615 Hwy. 53, Braselton, for a self-storage facility.
• approved two map amendments for 41 acres at 354 Tom White Rd., Braselton, for industrial use. EastGroup Properties plans to construct two distribution facilities on the property.
• approved a rezoning of 1.3 acres at 8137 Jefferson Rd., Athens, from A-2 to CRC for commercial use.
• approved rezoning 4 acres on Brock Rd. from A-1 to A-2 t combine two properties into one tract.
• approved an amendment to the county's A-2 zoning codes that reduces the number of splits of property from 3 to 2.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC approved:
• naming Brodriche Jackson to the county board of adjustment.
• a bid of $28,000 for a surplus piece of property.
• an amendment to the agreement with R&B Landfill.
• contracting with Precision Planning to provide design services for a new county government administrative building.
• amending the 2021 budget for auditing purposes.
• a paving contract with Pittman Construction for an additional year of work.
• a bond resolution with the Jefferson Public Building Authority to refinance 2003 bonds used to build the courthouse, a move that will save the county $612,000.
