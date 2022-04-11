A controversial proposal for a 1-million sq. ft. warehouse at a key entrance into Jefferson has been withdrawn.
Jackson County planning staff was notified about the withdrawal on April 4.
The project, had it gone forward as planned, would have destroyed a historic local plantation that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is also one of only four Jackson County Centennial Farms.
The Jackson County Planning Commission had earlier recommended denial of the project, which would have involved 132 acres at Old Hwy. 129 and the Jefferson Bypass. The project had been requested by GCP Development.
About 20 people spoke in opposition to the project and amending the county's land use maps to accommodate it at the planning board meeting held March 24, including Jefferson Mayor Jon Howell. The property abuts the town's city limits and Howell said the project is within the city's "sphere of influence."
"It does impact the City of Jefferson and I believe it negatively impacts the City of Jefferson," Howell said.
Much of that property has been designed for commercial development on the county's future land use map.
Most of those speaking against the proposal cited the historical value of the property and encroachment into a residential and rural area. But many also used the opportunity to complain in general about the boom of warehouse growth in the county.
Noting the opposition, a spokesman for GCP Development asked the JCPC to table action on the map amendment proposal until April so his client could address concerns about the historic property. Tabling a vote is often routine and usually granted by the board. But in this instance, the JCPC decided to not postpone a vote.
