Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate.
Warnock narrowly defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff election. Warnock garnered around 1.8 million votes to Walker’s 1.71 million.
Jackson County again heavily favored Walker in the race with around 78.7% of the vote (21,608 votes to Warnock’s 5,851 in the county).
The North Jackson precinct most heavily favored Walker (80.6%), followed by West Jackson (79%), Central Jackson (78.2%) and South Jackson (76%).
Voter turnout in Jackson County was around 50% with 27,472 voters casting their ballots. There were 13,560 votes cast during early voting in the county.
Statewide, turnout was also 50%.
