"Now hiring" signs have become the norm across the county as many businesses in the area struggle to pull in employees to fill open positions. The City of Commerce is not immune to the labor shortage, city manager James Wascher said recently.
“We have several open positions in the city that we are struggling to fill,” Wascher told the Commerce City Council at its Sept. 20 meeting. “This is a common problem you can see across all sectors during this time.”
Wascher said they have openings in utilities, public works and the police department.
“These positions are getting very, very difficult to fill,” he noted.
Wascher said that for some positions, the city has received zero applicants. For others, those who applied don't meet the qualifications.
Wascher said city staff plans to meet to discuss ideas on building excitement around the open positions and the benefits of working for the city.
COUNCIL SETS MILLAGE RATE
Also at its meeting, the council voted to set the 2021 millage rate at 3.86 mills, holding the rate steady from the 2020 rate.
Mayor Clark Hill said that maintaining the current rate will “allow us to do a lot of things that we need to do as we grow.”
LAND BANK IGA
In other business, the council voted to move forward with an intergovernmental agreement with Jackson County, forming the Commerce Land Bank.
Land banks acquire rundown properties, sometimes through foreclosures, condemnations or tax sales, then clean them up or aggregate several parcels so that the property can be resold to private investors for an approved use.
“This would be a great tool for us to use going forward to address some of the blighted properties (in the city),” said Hill.
Commerce has been working with the county for two years on the project, Wascher said at the council’s Sept. 7 work session. He noted that it would require some seed funding to get the programs up and going.
The city land bank would be overseen by a five-member board with one of those from the county and four from the city. A city board of education representative would also be invited as an advisory members.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard from Rob Jordan, who commended the city for putting a “pause" on residential development and encouraged the county and municipalities to join together for a moratorium. “I would just like to suggest that Commerce, Jackson County and all the cities in Jackson County come together as one and make the moratorium universal in Jackson County for at least a year,” Jordan said at the Sept. 20 council meeting. “Because after a year, we’ll be able to look back on this current growth spurt that’s going on in the area… We’ll be better able to judge what type of impact they’re going to have now and what kind of an impact they’re going to have in the future.” During a Sept. 7 Commerce City Council meeting, city leaders agreed to a temporary “pause” in development until it can make plans to expand its infrastructure. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners issued a formal moratorium for the county and extended that moratorium for one year at its Sept. 20 meeting.
•approved a request for retail package sales of beer and wine (for a new owner) at 517 South Elm St.
•approved street closures for the city’s Bands, Brews, BBQ and Car Show on Oct. 2. Little, Oak and Pine streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on that day. The council also approved a beer garden and event zone for the event.
•approved a request to slow down traffic for the Run for Hope 5K on Oct. 23 from the start of the race at 8 a.m. until the race is complete.
