The Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority has a new logo.
"This modern visual identity represents our commitment to providing quality water services and solidifies our presence as an independent Authority," officials said in a news release. "The logo encapsulates the essence of Jackson County's rich geographical and environmental heritage."
Officials noted that the logo reflects Jackson County's location in the Piedmont region.
"This logo beautifully captures the spirit of our surroundings, highlighting the Appalachian Mountains," officials said in a news release.
The new logo also streamlines the authority's name and has symbolism of the region's main water sources.
"The depiction of three graceful lines evokes the beauty of rivers, representing the Middle Oconee River, the primary water source for JCWSA," officials said. "This design element also alludes to the three major rivers in Jackson County: The Upper Oconee, Middle Oconee, and Mulberry Rivers."
"The pool of water at the bottom of the logo represents the Bear Creek Reservoir, the crucial water source that sustains our region. ... The logo's shape symbolizes an abstract water drop, capturing the essence of our mission to provide clean and accessible water to our community. This cohesive design merges mountain, river, and reservoir into a single, elegant emblem, reflecting the interconnectedness of these elements and their vital role in our ecosystem."
