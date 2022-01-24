Jackson County's Water and Sewerage Authority voted to approve two preliminary applications for major mixed-use developments.
The first includes a proposed development on Glenn Abby Lane on Old Gainesville Highway in Pendergrass, which will consist of 100 single-family townhomes, 324 two-bedroom apartments and some commercial space. The project will be served by JCWSA water and gravity sewer.
The second preliminary application approved during the January meeting is for the Jackson Landing development near Jackson Trail and Hwy. 124, just north of the round-a-about at Hwy. 11. Jackson Landing will consist of 209 single family homes and two amenity areas. It already has enough pre-paid taps to cover both residential and amenity areas.
A third preliminary application for the Hampton Ridge subdivision near the intersection of Old Pendergrass Road and Jackson Way was tabled upon the applicant’s request due to a decision made during the meeting to further coordinate with a neighboring developer.
BOARD CHAIR, VICE CHAIR NAMED
Also at its January meeting, the water authority re-elected Dylan Wilbanks as chairman of the board.
Chris Nichols will serve as vice chairman.
Judy Smith will serve as treasurer and Karen Johnson will serve as secretary.
ADDITIONAL UPDATES
Also at its meeting, the board heard the following updates:
•an update from authority manager Joey Leslie provided on ongoing water projects around the county as well as status updates on its exploration efforts to prepare for the future.
•Pleasant Acres SPLOST Project is 99% complete. All that remains before completion are as-built drawings, compaction reports and final cleanup.
•West Jackson SPLOST projects at Lewis Roberts/Ebenezer Loop are 80% complete, with one-third of services installed.
•Highway 129 loop SPLOST water line plans are 80% complete.
•the Bear Creek Dam water line design is complete and almost ready for last submission to Georgia Safe Dams.
•Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority presented the draft master plan for expanding the water treatment plant to capacity. According to Leslie, it appears the most feasible project will expand the plant to a total of 31.5 million gallons per day (MGD) with JCWSA / Jackson County receiving at least 13.3 MGD total capacity. This expansion is projected to take UOBWA into approximately year 2040.
●JCWSA has purchased a property off Forest Lake Road to house a new storage tank. Leslie reported that negotiations are going well with the adjacent property owner and JCWSA hopes to have the entire tank site secured soon. The authority is also procuring easements to connect the waterline between Forest Lake Road and Stockton Farms Road.
•Leslie announced the authority's groundwater resources investigation is ongoing and onsite investigations have begun. JCWSA is looking into three wells in West Jackson, which “look promising," according to Leslie. The property is privately owned and will be pump tested to determine which of the three wells produce the greatest yield. Once that’s determined, negotiations with the property owner will begin. As the county continues to grow in population, JCWSA continues it's search for possible locations for a future water reservoir.
•an uptick in customer complaints involving sewer lateral blockages was seen over the holiday, of which only one was a JCWSA issue. Leslie noted a “rough” holiday season on the system largely due to the flushing of “flushable wipes” and grease, which becomes expensive on the system and ultimately translates to higher water bills for its customers. Illegal dumping into the system is also an ongoing and burdensome issue reported by the authority.
