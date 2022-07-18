The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority recently awarded a $12,000 contract to Carroll Daniel Construction for the pre-construction services of the authority’s new headquarters.
Carroll Daniel will act as the authority’s consultant throughout the design phase.
“Carroll Daniel was ranked as having the most construction manager at risk (CMAR) experience, they received the highest rating from their references and they have completed numerous successful CMAR projects within Jackson County,” authority general manager Joey Leslie said. “In future phases, they may move on to become the construction manager at risk and assist with the bidding of individual trades and construction of the project under a to-be-determined Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP).”
The authority approved the contract at its July 14 meeting.
The entire project is expected to total $9 million with a completion date of February 2024.
The 54-acre project site is located near Hwy. 11 and Adella Dr. in Jefferson. Current site plans include a 38,896 sq. ft. single-story administration building, warehouse space and three single-story sheds for equipment storage.
The site plan and building layout may change as the authority works with Carroll Daniel to refine cost estimates and make adjustments to fit its budget, Leslie added.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business July 14, the authority approved:
• its 2021 financial audit.
• the service of two buildings by a single fire vault on Toy Wright Rd., resulting in a reduction of fees by $18,750.
• the ratification of emergency expenditures, totaling $41,003, for repairs of a force main break in the Traditions near Pear Grove Court. The force main served all of the Traditions and needed repair immediately, authority staff said.
• a contract with the City of Jefferson, agreeing to treat up to 30,000 gallons of Jefferson’s sewage per day at a rate of $7.80 per thousand. Jefferson’s south-side lift station near the authority’s Middle Oconee Wastewater Treatment Plant is running nearly 24/7, so the contract helps relieve the pumps until Jefferson can upgrade the station.
