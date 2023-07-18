The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority put a 1-year moratorium on providing services to new subdivisions of more than 10 houses. The authority took the action at its July 13 meeting.
The move comes amid growth in the county that is rapidly consuming the system’s ability to provide water and sewerage services, especially to the north and west areas of the county where a lot of growth is happening.
Authority manager Joey Leslie told the board that while the county has sufficient water in the short-term from Bear Creek Reservoir, it doesn’t have large enough pipes to move the water to the fast-growing areas as the west side continues to see a housing boom. Leslie said projections indicate there are about 5,000 building lots not yet developed, but that once those are built out, the current system will be at its distribution capacity in that area.
During the moratorium, the authority will get an updated rate study designed help it decide how to shift the cost of upgrading the system from current ratepayers to developers of new projects.
In addition, the authority is seeking to tap into groundwater via wells in the West Jackson area, a move that could lessen the need to build more pipes to move water from Bear Creek to those communities.
Authority member Tommy Benton questioned the parameters of the moratorium, suggesting that some developers might attempt to “game the system” by getting approval of just 10 lots at a time.
The moratorium won’t impact industrial or commercial developments, Leslie said. Nor will the moratorium impact the authority’s wholesale sales to local towns which could still use the water to approve new houses in their jurisdictions.
The moratorium comes a year after the county board of commissioners put a moratorium on residential construction to implement an impact fee system. That moratorium has since been lifted and impact fees put in place.
The JCWSA recently completed a Water Distribution System Master plan which included necessary improvements to be completed by 2030 and 2050. The authority is also completing a Sewer Collection System Master plan.
