The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority recently received an update on measures taken by its IT department to cut down on the possibility of a cyber-attack.
Network administrator Miles Glenn reported the authority is following "best management practices" to safeguard important data in the event of an attack or disaster.
A disaster could be anything from a tornado wiping out the office, to hackers breaking into the database.
Glenn said the goal is to protect that data, but given enough effort, anything can be breached. Glenn said physical and digital layers of security are in place to eliminate unnecessary complexity in the network along with increased employee training.
“We can’t eliminate every possible risk associated with online activities, but by taking reasonable precautions we can greatly reduce the risks that we have in that area,” said Glenn. “Basically, nobody is ever safe, but you try, and we are trying very hard.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the authority agreed to postpone construction of a project to loop a water line along Hope Haven Rd. Authority Manager Eric Klerk said the authority is waiting on results from a new re-calibrated water model before doing any major main line work.
Funding from the Hope Haven Rd. project will be used to cover the cost to upgrade a new computer system. With the upgrade, the authority will be able to retrieve and save more historical data. The authority approved purchase of two proprietary SCADA computers with a dedicated server at a cost not to exceed $58,000.
