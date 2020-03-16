The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority has placed tighter restrictions on use of pump stations in new developments connecting to the county wastewater system.
In an effort to encourage developers to install gravity flow sewer lines when connecting new developments to the county wastewater system, the JCWSA board approved changes during a meeting on March 12 that would eventually phase out the use of pump stations.
A pump station, or lift station, consists of pumps placed in a concrete hole in the ground. Sewer flows into the pump station and it is pumped out to continue a flow to a gravity sewer line. The county currently maintains nine pump stations with three more scheduled to come on line in the near future and a number of requests under review.
These pump stations require continuous maintenance to operate. According to authority engineer Nathan Hester, the sewer system realizes a financial loss each year of approximately $300,000. That loss is subsidized at a cost of about $2.50 per month from each of the 10,000 water customers.
After a lengthy discussion, a motion by board member Don Clerici to postpone voting on the proposal failed to receive support from other board members.
After some changes, the authority approved new rules governing the use of pump stations for new development. Under new regulations, pump stations may only be permitted when gravity flow sewer is unavailable, meaning more than 5,000 feet from a gravity flow connection and all lift stations must be approved by the board. A pump station must be designed to serve a sub-basin larger than two square miles and must be able to eventually be abandoned. Lastly, a pump station cannot be installed downstream from an existing pump station but the authority may, at its discretion, require a gravity line to be installed to carry flow from the existing pump station to a proposed pump station thus eliminating the existing pump station.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board,
• approved prepayment of sewer taps for 90 single-family homes in phase two of the Bentwater subdivision located in the western portion of the county. According to authority manager Eric Klerk, the board has not accepted prepayment of sewer taps in over eight years.
• tabled discussion regarding an agreement to provide water to the City of Arcade.
• approved changes to the fire hydrant meter rental policy. Finance director Judy Smith said, when renting out fire hydrant meters, the authority has a problem at times with receiving a meter reading or getting the meter back as required by policy. Regulations will now state if the meter has not been returned by the end of the agreement, it will be deemed stolen and a theft of service fee will be assessed. In addition, the policy will now require the responsible party to pay for damages to a meter that may not be covered by the $1,500 deposit.
• approved changes to meter testing requirements. If a billing dispute is received by the authority and the meter serving the customer has e-coder technology, the authority will not automatically conduct a test of the meter. Smith said with e-coder reading technology now available with most of the system's meters, staff is able to provide the customer with information pulled directly from the meter. When the authority receives a billing dispute complaint, the customer will be given a report that will reflect daily usage indicating periods of intermittent or continuous leakage. Not all customers have meters with the capability of providing this information and the authority is in the process of changing over all meters within the system to those with the e-coder technology.
• approved changes to meter box damage fees, tampering with meter fees and theft of service fees. First offense for tampering with a meter will now cost a customer $250 the first time and $500 the second time. If a customer is found to be stealing water from the system, a fee of $2,500 will be assessed for the first offense. If the customer is charged a second time, the fee increases to $5,000.
