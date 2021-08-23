With the availability of water a critical deciding factor among officials when discussing any proposed development, those in charge of water in an area growing as rapidly as West Jackson must constantly be looking to the future.
As the population continues to swell with no indication of slowing anytime soon, officials of the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority have raised concerns over water theft, which is projected to rise alongside the number of developments popping up throughout the county.
In a meeting Aug. 12, JCWSA chairman Dylan Wilbanks brought up the issue of the thefts, suggesting a new approach be considered to deter repeat offenders, which are mostly caught stealing water near construction areas throughout West Jackson.
“Our concern isn’t so much how it's happening now,” said Wilbanks, “But we understand as much construction as there is in the county, it's going to increase. We would like to get our arms around it today and not have a problem that is beyond our control in a year or two."
The issue of water theft is concerning not simply because of the water loss, but also because of the potential for back-flow to contaminate the main water source. Backflow occurs as a result of negative pressure on the main water source due to a break in the water line.
“If we have negative pressures and somebody’s got their hose down a concrete mixing tank, it could suck those contaminates right into the system,” said JCWSA engineer Nathan Hester. “So it's a big deal for public health and that’s our main charter here is to keep people safe.”
Although contamination may happen for reasons other than water theft, in most cases there are backflow protectors in place to prevent contamination. Of course, when someone connects to the water line illegally, they aren’t going to have a backflow protector to prevent contamination, said Wilbanks.
Currently, water thieves are issued fines varying from $2,500 to $10,000 depending on if they’re repeat offenders. However, a few months ago, officials realized the fines weren’t having the deterrent effect they intended, particularly with repeat offenders.
“We’ve changed our fines, we’ve made our fine schedules more aggressive for people that re-offend and what we’ve experienced is there are some folks we just can't reach,” said Wilbanks.
Between fines and making arrests for a misdemeanor or felony, there’s a lot of gray area when it comes to how to effectively punish repeat offenders and exactly who should be punished.
“The truth is, the people who actually would get arrested are not necessarily the people who may be most responsible for the decision to take the water,” said Wilbanks. “Instead, it's the guy who turns the wrench, who doesn't have his name on the truck. We would like an enforcement component that doesn't unduly punish the lowest person on the totem pole but does carry more of a deterrent effect.”
What’s more, the authority wants to be sure its new approach works with law enforcement in a doable way, said JCWSA Attorney Paul Smart. While there are avenues available to punish water theft through a code enforcement mechanism, the question of whether the authority wants those individuals to automatically be arrested has been difficult to answer with a simple yes or no.
“The struggle is, there are some we do want to arrest, but those are not the folks that we see taking the water and they are not the folks the deputy sees taking the water, “ said Wilbanks. “The laborer is turning the wrench, but it would be draconian to have that person arrested because that’s not punishing the person truly responsible.”
Despite cooperation from Sheriff Janis Mangum on the issue, the board aims to place the enforcement burden on the county rather than law enforcement. The authority’s first step is drafting an ordinance to propose to the county.
Surveys of surrounding municipalities and counties are currently underway to see if alternatives are used that might be an improvement to JCWSA’s current policy.
Once the necessary research is completed, the authority has asked Smart to begin drafting an ordinance with the overall goal of striking a balance between the existing policy and adding potential criminal charges to deter repeat offenders. Upon drafting an ordinance, the authority will begin discussions and present the ordinance to the county for a final decision.
“Ultimately, it’s a safety issue we feel strongly about and our first priority is deterring water theft using whatever tools we have,” said Wilbanks. “So far, the help we’ve received from the Sheriff’s office has been most invaluable in this.”
