A new year meant new terms for several members of the Nicholson City Council.
Nicholson swore in mayor Jan Webster, and council members Mike Barfield and Lamar Watkins, at the Jan. 6 council meeting. All three were incumbents during the city's election.
In other action at the Jan. 6 meeting:
- Mike Barfield was appointed as mayor pro tem.
- The council unanimously adopted the Jackson County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2019-2024. City attorney Jody Campbell said the city had to adopt the resolution so the city would be qualified for federal or state assistance following a disaster.
- The council set the date for its Fourth of July fireworks show. The council voted for July 3 with the rain date being July 10.
- Nicholson resident Linda O'Reilly addressed the council about a citation she was issued from code enforcement about a mobile home she moved onto her property. Campbell said the council wouldn't be able to address O'Reilly's matter and he would talk to her after the meeting.
The next work session is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23.
