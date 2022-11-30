The Jackson County Planning Commission recently recommended denial of a special use permit for a wedding venue at 2564 Gum Springs Church Rd.
The Jackson County Planning Commission recently recommended denial of a special use permit for a wedding venue at 2564 Gum Springs Church Rd.
The permit request was previously tabled on Oct. 27.
The planning commission’s recommendation came after multiple letters and comments of opposition from neighbors.
“A commercial venue in the middle of a residential, agricultural area — it doesn’t fit per your own code in Jackson County,” one neighbor said at the Nov. 17 hearing. “It’s not the right place. It’s not the right time.”
Other concerns that neighbors expressed included noise pollution, traffic and a reduction in property values.
Applicant Shannon Skelton said that a uniformed, off-duty officer would be at every event where alcohol was served. As part of a list of concessions made, she also said that she would provide landscaping as a visual and auditory buffer.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has final say on Dec. 19.
