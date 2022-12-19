A new wedding and event venue could be coming to Hwy. 332 in Hoschton following recent action by the Jackson County Planning Commission.
The JCPC gave approval for a rezoning and special use at 5279 Hwy. 332 for an event venue on 35.5 acres. CC Real Properties requested the zoning actions.
In other action, the JCPC also approved:
• a rezoning of 22.5 acres at 3984 Hwy. 124 West from A-2 to R-1 to create 11 lots. Neighbors were opposed to the development.
• a rezoning of 3.8 acres at 3988 Hwy. 124 West from A-2 to R-1 to divide the property into 2 tracts.
• a rezoning of 4.8 acres at 7001 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton, from A-2 top R-1 to divide the property into 2 tracts.
• a rezoning of 183 acres on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, from PCFD to A-2 for a large lot development of 10 tracts.
• the rezoning of 3 tracts at Julia Lane and Hwy. 124 West, Hoschton, from A-2 to CRC for a convenience store and self-storage facility.
• the rezoning and special use of 36 acres on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, for heavy industrial mining. The move is part of the deannexaton of the property from the City of Jefferson so that the entire mining operation will be under one jurisdiction rather than split between two governments.
