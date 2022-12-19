A new wedding and event venue could be coming to Hwy. 332 in Hoschton following recent action by the Jackson County Planning Commission.

The JCPC gave approval for a rezoning and special use at 5279 Hwy. 332 for an event venue on 35.5 acres. CC Real Properties requested the zoning actions.

