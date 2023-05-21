A Commerce man who was a well-known pedestrian in the downtown area has been shot and killed. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.
Commerce police confirm Calvin Varnum, 72, was shot and killed outside of Hardee’s on Sunday morning, May 21. Varnum could be seen most days standing on the sidewalk near Hardee’s with his cane, smiling and waving at passersby. Social media has been flooded with comments from people about their friendly encounters with Varnum.
Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon said the suspect shot Varnum multiple times. A Good Samaritan was able to resuscitate Varnum on the scene. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died a short time later.
Varnum and suspect reportedly exchanged words prior to the shooting. The suspect then reportedly drove around the parking lot, then returned and shot Varnum.
The suspect, described as a Black male wearing a ball cap, left the scene after the shooting and was reportedly traveling in a dark blue Dodge Journey. The vehicle was last seen driving north on Homer Rd. away from downtown.
The Hardee's restaurant has multiple bullet holes on one of the walls. It is currently closed (as of Sunday afternoon) and the parking lot is behind crime-scene tape as authorities continue to investigate the scene.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist.
The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Adam King at 706-335-1847 or aking@commercega.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
This is the third shooting in the City of Commerce this month.
