Governor Brian P. Kemp has announced the appointment and re-appointment of 35 people to various state boards, authorities and commissions, as well as one district attorney position.
Stephanie Westhafer was among those named to serve.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 10:05 am
Westhafer is a first-grade teacher at West Jackson Elementary School. She was recognized as the Georgia Pre-K Teacher of the Year 2018-19, earned the Georgia Youth Science and Technology Centers STEM Scholar Award in 2022, and is currently serving as the Georgia Science Teachers Association Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Westhafer has worked with the Georgia Department of Education as a lesson plan developer and as a presenter for the Science in Action Video Series. She currently also serves as the K-2 Science Specialist and is an avid researcher and advocate for literacy and science.
Westhafer earned a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education, a master's in elementary education, and an educational specialist degree and doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University. She and her husband, Michael, have three children and reside in Jackson County.
