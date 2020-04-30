What will our community and the "new normal" of our lives look like in six months?
The Jackson Herald posed that question to several Jackson County leaders from various backgrounds and professions to get a sense about where they believe we're headed as a community.
The following are their responses.
Kevin Poe
Jackson County Manager
From a social perspective, I think in 6 months we will be on edge to see what kind of "comeback" the corona virus will make. How we interact with the public will have changed. We will continue to encourage the public to do business online or by mail and limit person to person interaction.
Our employees will be working in a different type of environment as we renovate/modify county offices and adjust county operations to help protect employees and the public. Wearing masks will become a new normal, as well as practicing social distancing until a vaccine and better testing methods are put in place.
General interaction with people when you cannot see their facial expressions behind a mask or shake a hand or give a hug will make it a little difficult to adjust to a new way of life. Just like after the terrorist attacks on September 11 and how that changed security precautions, people will eventually get used to the new normal.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will begin meeting in person again, however, meetings will be modified to comply with social distancing guidelines. Public hearings that generate a large crowd will have to be modified so as to not have a room full of people, but to give everyone interested the ability to hear and see what is going on and the opportunity to speak at the appropriate time.
The changes that everyone is making and implementing to their business operations and way of life will make us better prepared to slow a spread of the virus so that the medical community can appropriately deal with another possible surge. Stocking up and improving the supply chain for PPEs, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, etc. will be a priority.
From an economic perspective, I believe Jackson County will make it through this pandemic better than others. Like some other communities, we are not too reliant on tourism, hospitality and service sectors.
Unfortunately, some retail will probably take a hit whether it be from shops at the outlet mall closing or people having less disposable income to spend. It will take restaurants a while to figure out what their new business model will look like and that will involve some of them not opening back up but consumer spending at grocery stores will stay strong.
I feel that the construction, trucking, distribution, e-commerce and manufacturing sectors will continue to do well for us. This is based on several factors, one of which is the number of building permits being issued remains strong.
Another is our way of doing things will continue to rely more on logistics which involves trucking, distribution and e-commerce which our county has become a hub for such operations. Also, construction of the new SK Battery plant and companies setting up operations in Jackson County to supply SK with goods and services I think will all have a positive impact and lessen the economic hit a lot of areas around the country will unfortunately see.
Dr. Clark Hill
Physician and Mayor
This is clearly an event that will forever leave a mark on our society. It has forced all of us to look for alternative ways to shop, meet, communicate and even see a doctor. Businesses have been pressed to market in new ways and to deliver services and products in ways that abandon direct foot traffic. At my medical practice, we quickly learned to provide care through secure virtual (video) visits. Some patients are actually requesting these visits for follow up care now. This difficult time also forced the population to begin using technology in ways that they never had been interested in trying before — like Zoom or Web Ex meeting platforms and click-list shopping.
I don't think things will ever be "as they were." In six months, we will be more comfortable eating out and traveling. We will walk into shops to touch the things that we buy again. However, our comfort with virtual meetings, working from home and shopping on line aren't likely to go away. I expect to see businesses, large and small, explore these as options for better efficiency and lower overhead. More patients will look to have a doctor visit from the comfort of their home or office as well.
My concerns as Mayor of Commerce center around the lingering economic effects that will take months to fully evolve. I expect revenue from LOST, SPLOST and ELOST to see a significant decline. With fewer people traveling through Jackson County and fewer locals shopping, it is a foregone conclusion. Every city and the county will be forced to reevaluate community improvement projects and our schools will likely see declining revenue from the Department of Education as well. As we emerge from the social isolation, it will be imperative for citizens to shop local and to support small businesses more than ever. I am comfortable that we are better prepared now but only time will tell how much collateral damage has been done through our efforts to "flatten the curve."
Jim Shaw
President/CEO Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce
Where will our community be in six months? Making that prediction is like target-shooting blindfolded!
Today, April 24, we begin the process of relaxing Georgia's "Shelter in Place" order. If we are to avoid a lethal spike in new coronavirus cases and the resultant overwhelm of our healthcare facilities, we must individually exercise self-responsibility and judgement.
If we are able to do so, and I'm hopeful we can, we may have a glimpse at what the "new normal" is by fall. Until we are able to believe we have defeated the pandemic, we will see many of our businesses struggle and many of our citizens unemployed.
Our sense of community will be tested as we find new ways to come together to help each other succeed. Relationship building, something chambers have always facilitated, will be more difficult than ever for our members. Chambers of commerce will have to learn to convene people and businesses without putting everyone in the same physical room all the time.
Interestingly, I've seen an amazing outpouring of completely genuine altruism in the past 30 days. To be seen doing for others, without any expectation of reward, is one of the most effective ways to build the trust required to build successful business relationships.
Joe Wirthman
Police Chief City of Jefferson
Two scenarios:
Pessimistic — If the opening of the economy does not go as well as planned and we continue to see a rise in cases and deaths, then I can than see a downward spiral in our economy, which in turn will have an impact on public safety and the community. We will then see a rise in certain types of crimes, domestic violence, theft, juvenile crime due to children not in schools, anger towards public officials, and possible civil unrest.
Optimistic view — This is where, in my opinion, we will be. I believe we will be back close to normal, however, there will be changes. Handshaking will be a thing of the past, people will be much more aware of their surroundings and social distance, which will be a good thing even making citizens more cognizant of those who may want to commit a crime against them. With the economy taking a hit, I believe there will be less spending and less going out to eat, which in turn will impact those businesses. There will be a change in school and higher education classes will be conducted remotely. Citizens will be more apprehensive about going out, therefore there will be smaller gatherings with more weddings anniversary etc. being conducted outside. Citizens will be more cynical of politics and the media. There will be concern about an autumn and winter reoccurring outbreak. And finally, I think there will be a rise in citizens faith in God.
Bryan Bullock
Jackson County EMA Director
In 6 months hopefully it will be we’re people can start mingling with each other. Yes, people are going to get sick; however, the longer we are isolated, the weaker our immune systems will become. I read an article where in Switzerland, the government is encouraging people to interact with each other. Their research has shown that people are building up antibodies to the Coronavirus and actually the infection rate has slowed down.
I have been in EMS for 26 years and there is no telling what kind of sickness I have been around. Hopefully, that is a good thing for me. Knock on wood, I don’t get sick a lot. I do attribute that to what I have been exposed to in my career.
I wouldn’t release the flood gates like what happened last week (in Georgia.) I like President Trump’s approach of easing back into things. According to the DPH website, the number of confirmed cases in Jackson County has nearly doubled in the last couple of days.
Long term, I do believe there will be some changes to the way we all do business. I think we all have learned how technologically advanced we are. Whoever would have thought that city council meetings, or church services would be held online. I can’t speak for them, but I bet you the school systems have already found things they can change.
When this pandemic started, their was a little bit of chaos between state and local agencies. I feel like that has gotten way better. I hope we will see more funding for local EMA’s. Not every county is blessed as we are in Jackson County. I was in Upson County last week helping their EMA Director in their EOC. Her full-time job is being a paramedic for the local EMS. She does EMA on her day off. Upson is slightly smaller than Jackson County size-wise with one-third of the population and businesses. Hopefully counties like Upson will be able to receive more state funding.
At the end of the day, we don’t need to become an isolated society that is afraid to interact with each other. Just my thoughts.
Joel Logan
Jackson County GIS Manager
I have continued to work everyday through all of this. I can only speak to some of the development side I am seeing countywide. Requests for data that people use to build with and for new addresses have not dropped off, they have actual picked up some.
To me this can mean two things for us 6 months from now:
1) Development and the desire for people is strong for people to want to live and do business in Jackson County and we will survive a recession better than many other metro counties financially.
OR
2) The current flurry of activity is individuals having to act on current loans they already have or surveyors and engineers are rushing to finish up jobs before the client cancels the work on them.
I try to be optimistic and believe #1 above. One of the things I see different from 2007 is we do NOT have a glut of speculative homes and lots sitting empty. Most of our residential work has been existing subdivisions that were already planned out from 2007 or before. Homes generally have been selling as quick as they have been built on in for the past few years in most cases.
Joy Tolbert
Superintendent Commerce City Schools
My thoughts on public education in six months . . .
In the education world, we are accustomed to beginning plans for the next academic year in October of the current school year. From the beginning of the school closures due to the pandemic, educators realized that it is difficult to plan one week in advance.
With that said, public schools are funded with state, federal, and local funds. Therefore, we are required to follow state and federal guidelines. If the federal and state guidelines allow public school systems to reopen, our school system will reopen and follow the guidelines that are required.
Our system is cautiously optimistic that in six months, which would be October of 2020, students will be attending our schools and teachers will be teaching inside their classrooms. Students will enjoy warm breakfasts and lunches inside school cafeterias. Technology will once again be used to supplement instruction rather than the actual mode of instruction.
In six months in public education, educators in the classrooms will find themselves teaching the grade level content and filling any gaps which students might have from missing the last quarter of face-to-face instruction from the previous year.
In six months, school administrators will find themselves continuing to face severe budget issues, such as state budget cuts, loss of SPLOST revenue, delay of local tax digest/billing/collection of local taxes. Also, public school systems may face a resurgence of the virus during the traditional “flu” season.
Public school administrators will continue to work closely with the Georgia School Boards Association, the Georgia School Superintendents Association, the Georgia Department of Education, and Governor Kemp’s staff to plan for the needs of school systems in the event of a second school closure in our state.
