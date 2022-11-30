The reinterment of the Robert White family cemetery from Bill Wright Rd., Pendergrass, to Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery was recently completed.
A service was held at the new gravesites at the church on Nov. 17.
Sue Brooks Holliman, great-granddaughter of Robert and Helena Smith White, was the family contact who helped coordinate the move and service.
The graves were moved due to industrial development on the Bill Wright Rd. site.
Holliman was assisted by another great-granddaughter, Mary Gilbert Bates, who graciously donated the new gravesite. A total of 7 adults and 5 children were exhumed and reinterred by the firm of New South Associates, Stone Mountain, along with archaeologists Dr. Matt Matternes and Justin Elmore.
Two great-great-grandchildren, Wade Wilkes and Missy Bates Peek, shared White family history during the service.
Sandra Rollins, great-granddaughter, read an article written by editor John Holder of The Jackson Herald, from Dec. 14, 1905.
In the article, Robert White was said to be the greatest fox hunter in Georgia. He and Dr. Crawford W. Long were known to hunt foxes together with their champion hounds.
In 1903, Robert White donated land to the Jackson County School System to build a public school in that area of the county. Holliman was told the school was located near the intersection of Valentine Rd. and Wayne Poultry Rd.
In addition to Robert and his wife Nancy Helena Smith White, it is believed two of the adults reinterned are Robert's parents, Allen and Sarah Johnson White.
The family lost five sons in battles during the Civil War — only Robert was able to survive the war and return to the family farm. Robert has a commemorative marker about his service in the army that was moved to the new resting place. The last burial in the White cemetery was Robert in 1903.
The late Edna Gilbert, granddaughter of Robert White, kept the original White cemetery maintained during her lifetime.
