White family

Descendants of the Robert and Nancy White family recently gathered at Pendergrass Baptist Church for the reinterment of graves from the White family cemetery. The graves were moved due to industrial development at their former location off of Bill Wright Rd.

The reinterment of the Robert White family cemetery from Bill Wright Rd., Pendergrass, to Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery was recently completed.

A service was held at the new gravesites at the church on Nov. 17.

Locations

