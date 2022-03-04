Georgia Rep. Winfred Dukes has declared his candidacy for state agriculture commissioner.
The Democrat from Albany promised to use his 26 years of experience in the General Assembly to work on behalf of the one in seven Georgians who work in farming, forestry or related fields by creating good-paying jobs and profitable farms.
Dukes serves on the House Appropriations and Agriculture & Consumer Affairs committees.
"His leadership as a legislator gives him an understanding of the needs of both rural and urban communities," said former Lt. Gov. Mark Taylor, another Albany Democrat. "Dukes will work to expand the market for small farmers, improve food safety and support the next generation dedicated to a green, growing Georgia."
The agriculture commissioner post is open this year, as Republican Commissioner Gary Black is running for the U.S. Senate.
State Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, also vying to succeed Black.
Dukes would have faced a difficult race had he chosen to run for reelection to the House this year. The new House redistricting map the General Assembly's Republican majority drew last fall placed Dukes in the House District now served by veteran Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert.
