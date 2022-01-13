The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Jackson, Banks, Madison and other counties in Northeast Georgia starting Satuday, Jan. 15 through Sunday night.
Heavy, mixed precipitation is possible, the notice stated with snow and ice accumulations of 2-5 inches possible.
High winds are also expected.
The main concern is freezing rain, a situation that could cause large-scale power outages and make travel difficult.
Area stores have already been hit by people stocking up on supplies and area power companies are preparing to respond to outages should they occur.
