Steve Wittry has declared his intention to run in 2024 for the District 3 seat on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The position is currently held by Chad Bingham who has announced plans to seek the chairman's seat in 2024.

Wittry moved to Jackson County in 2012 and has been involved in a number of local organizations, including Jefferson Rotary, Piedmont CASA Board of Directors, Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, United Way Grant Application Panelist, Legacy Youth Mentor, Jackson County Poll Worker and Center Church Council Member.

