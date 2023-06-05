Steve Wittry has declared his intention to run in 2024 for the District 3 seat on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The position is currently held by Chad Bingham who has announced plans to seek the chairman's seat in 2024.
Wittry moved to Jackson County in 2012 and has been involved in a number of local organizations, including Jefferson Rotary, Piedmont CASA Board of Directors, Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, United Way Grant Application Panelist, Legacy Youth Mentor, Jackson County Poll Worker and Center Church Council Member.
Government service includes serving on the Jackson County Planning Commission, the Jackson County Board of Adjustments, the 2022 buildilng Moratorium Task Force, the 2022 Impact Fee Committee and the Industrial Development Authority.
“Establishing our residence here in Georgia in 2012 has proven to be one of the best family decisions of our lives and has been a blessing on many levels," Wittry said. "This county we now proudly call home is a truly unique part of our state, blessed with beautiful rural landscape, amazing resources, a prosperous business climate, quality educational systems and a friendly and talented citizenry."
"Past performance is the best predictor of future performance. I believe that my experience — professional, civic and government — in addition to my love of Jackson County uniquely qualifies me to provide leadership in the role of Commissioner that the citizens of Jackson County deserve.”
Steve and wife Karen of 40 years have resided in Hoschton since August of 2012. They worship at Center Church in Hoschton. Their granddaughter Kassandra, her husband Derek Worley and their children, Asher and Mila, also reside in Jackson County.
