Former Jackson County Planning Commission chairman Steve Wittry has been reappointed to the planning board following the resignation of Carson Saville who had served as chairman since February. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners reappointed Wittry during its June 6 meeting.
Wittry served a few weeks as chairman early in 2022 following the resignation of long-time chairman Marty Clark, who is running unopposed for a seat on the BOC.
Wittry resigned in February to also seek a seat on the BOC, but lost to Chad Bingham in the May primary balloting.
Saville resigned from the planning board on May 31. He has reportedly moved out of Jackson County so could not continue to serve.
HOSCHTON TAXES
In other business, the BOC discussed approving a contract with the City of Hoschton to collect property taxes for the town. Hoschton doesn't currently levy a city property tax, but has been discussing the possibility of doing so in recent months.
Under the proposal, the Jackson County Tax Commissioner's Office would collect the city's taxes just as it does for all other towns in the county. The county would also maintain the city's tax digest under the agreement and would also collect city storm water taxes.
The move doesn't require Hoschton to level a city property tax, but does pave the way for the town to enact a property tax by setting up the logistics for doing so.
APPOINTMENTS
The BOC made a number of appointment and re-appointments to various county boards during its June 6 meeting, including:
• reappointing Jimmy Mock and Ken Bray to the Jackson County Board of Assessors.
• reappointing Christopher Nichols and Wade Johnson to the Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority.
• reappointing Doug Waters to the Region 10 EMS Council.
OTHER
In other business, the BOC:
• discussed granting a utility easement to the City of Hoschton through Sells Mill Park for an effluent pipeline to Indian Creek.
• discussed the annual capacity agreement with the Georgia Department of Corrections for 110 inmates to be housed at the Jackson County Correctional Institute.
• discussed spending $624,400 for new cardiac monitors and defibrillators using ARPA funds.
• discussed the acceptance of the FY2023 state grant funds for the Jackson County Drug Court
