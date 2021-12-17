Steve Wittry has announced his intention to run in the 2022 election for the Jackson County Board of Commissioner's District 3 position currently held by Ralph Richardson, Jr.
“Strong leadership and clear thinking is necessary to successfully navigate and manage the changes Jackson County is experiencing," Wittry said. "My focus is on contributing to the development of policy that supports balancing the special quality of life that Jackson has traditionally offered with the challenges of managing growth. I sincerely believe that while growth is inevitable and important, with wise and thoughtful policy-making, it can be managed to maintain and even enhance the character of our very special county. I believe that my experience and my passion for Jackson County uniquely qualify me to provide that leadership and serve the citizens of Jackson County in the role of county commissioner.”
Wittry and wife of 39 years, Karen, have resided in Hoschton in unincorporated Jackson County since August of 2012. They worship at 12 Stone Church in Braselton. Their granddaughter Kassandra, her husband Derek Worley and their children, Asher and Mila, also reside in Jackson County.
Steve has served on the Jackson County Planning Commission since his appointment in February of 2014 and on the Board of Adjustments since January of 2019.
Additional service includes serving on the Board of Directors of Piedmont CASA, membership in the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, the Braselton Rotary Club and the Hoschton Area Business Alliance.
He is also a graduate of the Leadership Jackson class of 2021.
