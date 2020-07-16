A woman said someone pulled a gun on her in Arcade last week over a $50 debit.
Police responded to the alleged incident on Peppers St. where the woman reportedly owed another woman $350. According to the incident report, she threw $300 in the other woman’s yard. The other woman confronted her over the remaining $50 balance, and that’s when the gun was allegedly pulled.
The other woman denied drawing a gun and gave a police officer permission to search her vehicle. No weapon was found, according to the incident report.
Other incidents reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•damage to property on Davis Rd. where a man said his vehicle was struck by multiple rocks projected by a bush hog operated by an inmate.
•agency assist on Athens Hwy. where a woman was treated by emergency medical services after striking her head on the corner of her driver’s side door at a gas station. The woman said she was in a hurry to get into her car, and the injury occurred. She was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 South where a woman buying items at a store reportedly used a stolen credit card. A cashier reported that the woman had a man’s wallet and insisted that the cards be ran as credit, not debit.
•agency assist on South Trotters Way where a dementia patient was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after having an episode of restlessness and anxiousness with high blood pressure, stomach pain and was unable to urinate.
•welfare check on Azalea Dr. where a woman was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after she was reportedly laying on the ground in her yard. The woman was awake, but not able to respond. The woman appeared dehydrated and possibly suffered a stroke, according to the incident report.
•no insurance and expired registration on Terry Farm Rd. where a man was cited for the infractions after a traffic stop.
•battery, verbal dispute on Hightower Trail where two men fought after one of the men began “hollering and cursing” at his mother. The woman left the house in her vehicle to separate herself from the altercation and struck a tree after swerving to avoid an animal in the roadway. The accident aggravated the woman’s chronic back pain, according to the incident report.
