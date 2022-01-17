A woman was killed and two people were transported for non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle wreck in Maysville.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck occurred Jan. 8 around 9:49 p.m. on Hwy. 98 near Pritchard Rd. The driver of the vehicle, Christopher Haller, 21, of Commerce, failed to maintain lane and the vehicle struck two trees and overturned before coming to an uncontrolled final rest.
A female passenger, Elizabeth Butler, 21, of Commerce, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Haller and a one-year-old child were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office report, Haller was conscious, alert and breathing. He was wedged in between the driver's seat and the tree and was extricated by rescue crews.
The one-year-old child was removed from the vehicle, checked for injuries and taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The road was closed for a couple of hours for the investigation.
"The investigating trooper will meet with the Jackson County Solicitor's Office to discuss charges, pending the outcome of the investigation," according to the GSP.
The GSP specialized collision reconstruction team is assisting the investigation.
