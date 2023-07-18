A Jackson County woman convicted of murdering her husband in Arcade in 2020 has received a life sentence.
Karen Whisnant was found guilty by jury in January on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children (second and third degree) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She also pled guilty to one charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Whisnant was found not-guilty on one charge of malice murder.
Whisnant was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the charge of felony murder; 10 years confinement concurrent with that life sentence for the cruelty to children charges; five years probation consecutive to the life sentence for the possession of a firearm during commission of a crime charge; and 10 years confinement concurrent with the life sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charge of aggravated assault was merged with the charge of felony murder, so there is no sentencing listed for it.
ABOUT THE SHOOTING
Whisnant shot her husband, Michael Shane Whisnant, 41, at their Athens Street residence in Arcade on Feb. 4, 2020. Michael was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
A number of agencies were called to the residence that night, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson and Arcade police departments.
A Jefferson officer reported seeing Karen Whisnant on top of Michael yelling, “please, don’t leave me,” when he entered the residence. Karen was holding a towel to Michael’s chest, but he had stopped breathing when officers and EMS arrived.
Karen told a JPD officer that Michael had “been beating on her” throughout the day. She said the attacks messed up her teeth and mouth, but the officer reportedly didn’t notice any facial injuries. Multiple witnesses attested to the abuse against Whisnant during the trial.
According to court documents, an officer also heard Karen say she “had to do it.” A witness that night said Michael had pushed Karen, then she shot him in self-defense. But an officer said that, based on the evidence at the scene, Karen could not have shot Michael at as close a range as she said.
Witnesses also said they had heard Karen say she could kill Michael and “get away with it and only stay 90 days in the nut house.”
Karen also said she didn’t know the gun was loaded when she pointed it at her husband. But witnesses said they saw her loading the gun earlier that day.
Three children were in the residence during the shooting.
