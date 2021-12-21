Work has begun to expand the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Crews broke ground on the first phase of the project earlier this year.
Animal control director Brad Richards outlined the details for the first phase, which is estimated to total $1.5 million. Plans include a new lobby, office spaces for animal control officers, an indoor interaction room for dogs/cats to allow human/animal interaction, and a new feline room.
Crews are also working on the grading for phase two of the expansion, which will increase capacity with new kennels.
BACKGROUND AND NEED
It’s been five years since the county purchased the animal shelter site on Galilee Church Rd.
“When we started — we got the shelter five years ago — that was the first shelter Jackson County had ever had,” Richards said.
At the time, both Richards and now assistant county manager Gina Roy said the county had reached a large enough population that an animal shelter was necessary.
Jackson County purchased the facility — which had previously been used as a kennel for dog and cat boarding — in 2016 and renovated the building for a county-wide animal shelter.
“At first, we were only going to do 50 animals,” Richards said. He added they weren’t completely built-out at that time, so he approached county manager Kevin Poe about expanding capacity.
“The county’s growing and we need space because at the time, I was staying full,” he recalled telling Poe.
Even after building out the facility to full capacity, the need continues to grow. Richards pointed to the rapid growth occurring across Jackson County and noted that when population grows, so does the need for services, from utilities to animal shelters.
“We’re getting impacted that way with all the growth in the county,” Richards said. “So it was time to step up.”
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners awarded the project in October to Spratlin & Son and work began in November. Richards said there’s a 365-day contract, but he’s hoping the first phase will be finished sooner than that.
“They’re moving along,” he said. “They actually started good (earlier this month).”
CLEARING OUT SHELTER
In the meantime, the shelter has been waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats as it tries to clear out the shelter for the expansion.
All fees have been waived and include spay/neuter, microchips, the first round of vaccines, dewormer, rabies shots, a three-month supply of flea and tick medications, 30-day insurance, a free office visit, heartworm prevention and feline leukemia and FIB testing.
The shelter still has a handful of animals available for adoption who are looking for their forever homes.
“We are the voice for the animals,” he said. “They can’t speak. They’ve got a special place in our hearts and we try to get these babies in their forever homes. That’s our main goal is to get them their forever homes.”
Find out more and stay updated by visiting the Jackson County, GA Animal Shelter Facebook page.
