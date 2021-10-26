Work continues on the 1818 project in downtown Commerce, but the projected completion of the brewery has been delayed.
The Commerce Downtown Development Authority discussed the project at its Oct. 25 meeting. In 2019, the DDA sold the old Oxford textile plant building on State St. to 1818 Properties. Work began on the rehabilitation with plans including a brewery and restaurant, a coffee shop and a handful of residential units.
At last month’s DDA meeting, Commerce Main Street Director Natalie Thomas said the brewery had been slated to open by the end of the year. But at the DDA’s Oct. 25 meeting, Thomas said that’s been pushed back to the first part of 2022.
Work is planned this week on the remaining façade repairs.
CIVIC CENTER SECURITY
Also at its Oct. 25 meeting, the DDA voted to recommend some changes to security for events at the Commerce Civic Center.
The DDA voted to recommend an increase to the pay for security during Commerce Civic Center events from $35 to $50. Like many cities, Commerce utilizes off-duty police officers to provide security during private events when necessary.
The DDA also voted to recommend changing the number of security officers required for an event, with one officer required when there are 500 or less at the civic center or two officers when there are 500 or more guests.
Thomas said the city rarely has major issues that require police intervention and if additional help was needed, the on-site officer could call for back-up.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its Oct. 25 meeting, the DDA discussed:
•renovation of several alleys in downtown, including the High Street and View Street alleys, which the city recently voted to close to car traffic. Bollards have been ordered and Thomas is checking with business owners to make sure they’re OK with brackets being attached to the buildings for lighting. Thomas said the city is also doing pricing on tables and chairs. The design committee is meeting next week to discuss the project.
•rehabilitation of the parking lot across State Street from the Commerce Civic Center. The city recently awarded a bid for the project to Tri-Scapes Inc. for $509,930. The start date is not known.
•an update on a future dog park in the city. DDA member Dylan Wilbanks said he wants the Commerce City Council to look at a possible ordinance and rules for the park.
•the city’s Hometown Holiday event, scheduled Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.
